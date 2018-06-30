Mike Mayers on escaping a bases-loaded jam
Video Details
Mike Mayers got a confidence boost from Mike Matheny's decision to use him in a high-leverage, bases-loaded situation: "Those are the types of situations you dream about, and those are the types of situations I work for."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices