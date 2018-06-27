Skip Schumaker pulls another prank on Waino
The ongoing prank war between Adam Wainwright and Skip Schumaker continues, with Skip putting "Bodies by Waino" decals on Waino's van. Waino: "Well done by him. Now he's in big trouble."
