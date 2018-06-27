Brett Cecil on his weighted-ball throwing program
Video Details
Brett Cecil on the weighted-ball throwing program he utilizes: "It has a lot of value. The premise of it is to not only strengthen your shoulder, but allow you to recover fairly quickly, and obviously in the bullpen you need that."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices