C-Martínez able to throw ‘right in the middle’ with great pitch movement
Video Details
Carlos Martínez says his stuff was so good on Tuesday that he just had to throw it right down the middle to fool the Indians batters.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices