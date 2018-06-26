Gant: ‘A lot of heart in this clubhouse, and I don’t expect anything less’
Video Details
John Gant says the Cardinals, after a series in Milwaukee that was almost a disaster, showed they've got a lot of heart after stringing three wins together.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices