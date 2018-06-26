Ozuna on Cardinals heating up: ‘We’ve got a good thing coming’
Video Details
Marcell Ozuna says the Cardinals are putting things together at the moment and the end result will be something incredible.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices