Dexter Fowler after Cardinals’ win over Brewers: ‘Hopefully we take this momentum home’
Video Details
The Cardinals had some rough games on their just-completed road trip, but Dexter Fowler is glad they were able to build some momentum over the final two games: "Any time you can split or win a series, it's awesome."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices