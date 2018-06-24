José Martínez says breaking out of a slump with a three-run homer was ‘muy bueno’
Video Details
José Martínez on how it felt to break out of a slump with a three-run homer: "Unbelievable. 'Muy bueno' in Español."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices