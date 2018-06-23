Jack Flaherty on loss to Brewers: ‘It’s just a tough one’
Video Details
Jack Flaherty on Brewers first baseman Jesús Aguilar's two-homer night against the St. Louis Cardinals: "Today came down to execution. He put a good swing on two baseballs and that was the game."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices