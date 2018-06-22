Down on the Farm: Springfield Cardinals C Andrew Knizner
Video Details
St. Louis Cardinals catching prospect Andrew Knizner, currently with the Springfield Cardinals, on learning from Yadier Molina: "If you saw him in the locker room before spring training practice, he's locked in. Like Game 7 of the World Series. ... I try and approach every single day like Yadi does."
