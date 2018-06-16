WATCH: Marcell Ozuna stays hot with a homer in Cardinals’ loss to Cubs

Video Details

The Cardinals lost to the Cubs on Friday night, but Marcell Ozuna continued his torrid pace during the month of June with a solo home run.

ANNOUNCER: Nobody on and one out. Ozuna with a drive out to left, and the Cardinals get on the board. A line shot and a homer into the bullpen of the Cubs and then right back out onto the playing field. It's now 5-1, and Ozuna is red hot.

More Videos »