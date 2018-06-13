Schumaker wants to help establish Cardinals-like culture in San Diego
Ex-Cardinal Skip Schumaker says Cardinals fans expectations of a World Series is what he wants to bring to San Diego as a coach: "That's the actual expectation in St. Louis. ... That's what we're trying to establish here."
