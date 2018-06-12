Matheny on Cardinals’ home runs: ‘Lots of souvenirs’
Matheny was impressed with the St. Louis Cardinals' power display: “I love the fact all these guys are capable of walking up there any point and putting the ball in the seats. I don’t think the fans mind either. Lots of souvenirs.”
