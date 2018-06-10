Mike Matheny: Carlos Martínez ‘just never had that right feel’ for his fastball
Video Details
Mike Matheny on Brett Cecil's outing against the Reds: "First (inning) was pretty good. The second one, I think he was running out of gas, but we were running out of pitchers."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices