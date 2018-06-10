Jordan Hicks says he treated ninth inning ‘like the same kind of deal’
Video Details
Jordan Hicks after pitching for a third straight day: "I felt pretty good. As well as anyone would back-to-back-to-back days."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices