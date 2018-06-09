Mike Matheny on John Brebbia: ‘He’s the same guy all the time’
Mike Matheny on whether John Brebbia is affected by being put into a save situation: "I'd say for most guys, yeah — probably not John, though. He's the same guy all the time. That's one of the things I think is a great attribute of his."
