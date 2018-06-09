Jedd Gyorko after Cardinals’ win over Reds: ‘We’re good enough to beat anybody’
Jedd Gyorko after the St. Louis Cardinals' extra-innings win over the Reds: "We're good enough to beat anybody, so we've just got to go out and play good baseball regardless of who's on the other side."
