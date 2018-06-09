Rick Hummel on Red Schoendienst: ‘Every word he said meant something’
Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Rick Hummel on Red Schoendienst: "He was a man of few words, but every word he said meant something."
