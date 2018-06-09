Willie McGee on his memories of Red Schoendienst
Willie McGee on Red Schoendienst, baseball lifer: "Just to watch him handle a fungo — there would be days he'd say 'watch this' and he'd throw a ball up and he'd hit whatever he wanted to hit with that fungo, so that tells you how many fungoes he hit."
