WATCH: Cardinals fans cheer as Wacha flirts with no-hitter
Video Details
Wacha's no-hitter bid is spoiled in the 9th inning, but he leaves to a huge ovation at Busch Stadium.
DAN MCLAUGHLIN: It's another 0-2 pitch.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
Base hit into right. No-no is gone. The first hit allowed by Michael Wacha, a clean base hit into right by Colin Moran.
[CHEERING]
Eight innings, one hit.
[CHEERING]
