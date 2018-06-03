Ozuna on first Cardinals grand slam: ‘Got a good pitch’
Marcell Ozuna sent the first pitch past the fences for a grand slam, hitting a home run in back-to-back days. "I got a good pitch, and drove it to the outfield."
