Matheny on pitch that broke up Wacha’s no-hitter: ‘Close to unhittable’
Matheny says the pitch that snapped Wacha's no-hitter was "close to unhittable," but he showed plenty of poise. "He smelled it, he had it in his sights, a special day."
