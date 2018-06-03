Colin Moran breaks up Michael Wacha’s no hitter in the 9th inning

Colin Moran singles to right field, breaking up Michael Wacha's no hitter in the 9th inning.

[CROWD CHEERING] - It's another 0-2 pitch.

[BAT CRACKING ON BALL]

Base hit into right, no-no is gone. The first hit allowed by Michael Wacha, a clean base hit into right by Colin Moran.

[CROWD CHEERING]

