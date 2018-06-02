WATCH: Ozuna hits 100th career homer, Wong hits walk-off blast
Marcell Ozuna hit his 100th major league homer (and first as a Cardinal at Busch Stadium) and Kolten Wong hit a walk-off shot in the Cardinals' win over the Pirates on Saturday.
65, that's, you know he's not right, yet he's hitting well.
Out to center, it is gone. Finally, he's done it. Career home run number 100 for Marcel Ozuna. 100 in the career of Marcel Ozuna.
[CHEERING]
Here's a 1-1.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
Wong out to right. He may have done it. It is gone. Walk it off. What a way to cap off the 1,000 game regular season in Busch Stadium history. A walkoff from Kolton Wong.
[CHEERING]
