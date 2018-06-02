Austin Gomber says his MLB debut was ‘something I’ll never forget’
Austin Gomber after making his major league debut with three shutout innings of relief: "I've played this game a long time, worked really hard to get here and it's nice to finally be able to get out there and fulfill a dream."
