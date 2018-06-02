Kolten Wong after walk-off homer: ‘We’re never done’
Kolten Wong after hitting a walk-off homer: "I've been grinding so hard these past three months, trying to figure out what's going on. To have two walk-offs this early in the season — hopefully special things are to come."
