Carpenter after Cards’ loss to Brewers: ‘We’ve still got a chance to take a series from them’
Matt Carpenter on his bunt single to beat the shift today: "I thought it was a good time to go for it. ... When it's there I'll take it, but most of the time the third baseman's standing there."
