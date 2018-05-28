Matheny says Weaver was ‘a little better than the line showed’ against Brewers
Mike Matheny on Luke Weaver's performance Monday against the Brewers: "I thought he was OK. Maybe a little better than the line showed. Could've saved him a couple runs with a play at first."
