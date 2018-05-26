REPORTER: One of these outings for the pitching staff to be proud of. How proud were you to maybe watch what the guys in front of you did and get it to you in the ninth?

BUD NORRIS: Absolutely. You know, Jack threw a great ball game, and [INAUDIBLE] Hicks, he go out there and get multiple outs. Again, it's huge for us. But to go out there and have a clean ninth and get the big win for us is what it's all about.

REPORTER: Tyler coming back, and Hicks playing the way he is, pitching the way he is, I mean, do you feel like things are starting to come together with the bullpen?

BUD NORRIS: Absolutely. It's going to take some time, as we know. We've had a lot of shuffling pieces in the last couple of months, but, you know, we're to start figuring out some rules. Everybody's been working really hard, and things are transition over for us, so we just got to take it one day at a time.

REPORTER: Given where you came into this game, this one feel pretty good.

BUD NORRIS: Yeah, absolutely. You know, 3-run lead. That's great. The guys from the bats early put some pressure on them. And like you said, when they know we have a good bullpen down there, we're going to lock up with some zeros and win the game.