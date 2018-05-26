Mike Matheny says Cardinals are looking at expanding Jordan Hicks’ role
Video Details
Mike Matheny on Jordan Hicks: "You can see he's rebounding a little bit more, which might open the door for us to use him a little bit more, especially when he's efficient."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices