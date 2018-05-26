Carson Kelly ‘ready to contribute any way I can’ after being activated from DL
Video Details
Carson Kelly on Alex Reyes striking out nine straight batters as both players rehabbed at Triple-A Memphis on Thursday: "We both kind of looked at each other like, 'Did you really just do that?' It was pretty impressive."
