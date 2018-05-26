Mike Matheny: John Gant ‘did a very nice job’ against Pirates
Video Details
Mike Matheny on whether the St. Louis Cardinals are pressing at the plate: "Every day we press. They want to get it right. That's all they think about. Pressing isn't always a bad thing."
