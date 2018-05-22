Carp, locker neighbors with O’Neill: ‘It’s a good section right here’
Video Details
Matt Carpenter is heating up, and it might just be contagious for the rest of the clubhouse...or at least for a few section of lockers.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices