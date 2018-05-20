Jordan Hicks: Standing ovation for Jack Flaherty ‘pumped me up’
Before he came in and threw one of the hardest pitches in MLB history, Jordan Hicks says he was motivated by the applause St. Louis Cardinals fans gave to Jack Flaherty: "Getting to come in on the standing ovation kind of pumped me up, too. I think really that might've been what it was."
