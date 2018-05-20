- First major league win for Jack Flaherty. First major league win. How does that sound?

- It's just good to get a win any time. Doesn't matter, you know, first one, whatever. It's always nice to come away with a win at the end of the day.

- Everything was working for you today, particularly with the slider-- six strikeouts with the slider. Why do you think you were so effective today?

- I just think me and Pena got into a rhythm, and we kind of got things rolling. And you know, we just got into a rhythm, and he called a really good game. I was able to execute.

- You give up the home run to Hoskins and moved right past it. How important was that to put behind you quickly?

- It's obviously important. You know, I made a mistake. He put a good swing on it, but just being able to move past and being able to keep moving, and moving on with the game was good.

- 120 pitches. That's a lot of pitches. How comfortable were you at the tail end of your appearance?

- I didn't want to come out of the game, and you know, he asked me how I was doing. I just kind of gave him a look like, I'm good, and you know, he let me go. But it's just nice to come away with a win at the end of the day.

- You come out of the, game great reception from the fans and your teammates. How nice was that? We got the best fans in the world, so you know, just to hear from them, it's always awesome. Best fans in the world, so it's great.

- Great outing. Thanks for the time.

- Thank you.

- All right, Danny. Jack Flaherty.