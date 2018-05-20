Tyler O’Neill says first home run ball is ‘something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life’
Tyler O'Neill on the reward that was given to the fan who returned his first home run ball: "I gave him a signed bat, but I don't even feel like that's enough on my end to give, because that's such a special moment and such a special ball for me."
