Bob Gibson on Red Schoendienst: ‘When I think about Red, I smile’
Bob Gibson on the frustration of suffering nine losses despite posting a ridiculous 1.12 ERA in 1968: "There were a couple of times that I would win the game myself with a base hit or something and I would rub it in."
