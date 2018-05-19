Tyler O’Neill: ‘The boys were pushing me out’ for first curtain call
Video Details
Tyler O'Neill on the excitement of hitting a home run in a major league stadium: "Obviously, the atmosphere in Busch Stadium is unbelievable. There's a reason that the Cardinals have the No. 1 fans. Just being able to experience that firsthand is something special."
