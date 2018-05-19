WATCH: Tyler O’Neill hits his first major league homer
Video Details
After hitting 114 home runs in the minor leagues, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill hit his first in the majors on Saturday.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices