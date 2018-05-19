WATCH: Peña, Martínez and Wong homer in Cardinals’ win over Phillies
Video Details
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Francisco Peña
- Kolten Wong
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Francisco Pena, Jose Martinez and Kolten Wong went deep in the Cardinals' 12-4 win over the Phillies on Friday night.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices