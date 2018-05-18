Francisco Pena on his three-hit day and Weaver’s performance
Cardinals catcher Francisco Pena went 3 for 4 but had more to say about Luke Weaver's sterling start in the Cards' loss to the Phils: "He commanded his pitches."
