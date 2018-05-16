WATCH: Pham hits solo shot to extend Cardinals’ lead
Video Details
Tommy Pham extended the Cardinals' lead with a solo shot to right field.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices