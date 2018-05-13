Mike Matheny on Waino: ‘He just didn’t have much today’
Mike Matheny on the elbow soreness that continues to plague Adam Wainwright: "We found out later that it was barking on him a little bit, so we've got to have him sent back to get re-evaluated."
