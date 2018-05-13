WATCH: Bud Norris strikes out Freddy Galvis to force extra innings
While the Cardinals ultimately were unable to come away with a victory over the Padres on Saturday night, Bud Norris kept them alive by striking out the side in the ninth inning, capping it off with this strikeout of Freddy Galvis.
