Bud Norris on his shutdown ninth inning against the Padres
While the St. Louis Cardinals ultimately were unable to come away with a victory over the Padres on Saturday night, Bud Norris kept them in the game by striking out the side in the ninth: "I beared down and really made some pitches when I needed to."
