Paul DeJong: ‘It’s nice to finally explode a little bit on offense’
Paul DeJong on his home run, which was the first of five the St. Louis Cardinals hit on Friday night: "I finally got a changeup in the zone that I could handle and put a good swing on it and started us off on a good foot."
