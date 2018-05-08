Ozuna on getting in a groove at the plate: ‘I’m close’
Video Details
Marcell Ozuna is still working his way out of an early-season rut, but he says he's close to figuring it out.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices