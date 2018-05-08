Fowler on Cardinals loss to Twins: ‘We’ve got to turn the page, go onto the next one’
Video Details
Dexter Fowler is ready to move past Monday's loss to the Twins.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices