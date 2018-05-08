Matheny on managing a taxed Cardinals bullpen
Mike Matheny on John Gant going 5 1/3 innings, helping keep the workload down on a taxed Cardinals bullpen: "It was amazing after the first [inning] that he was able to go into the sixth."
