Kolten Wong gets the day off from water-throwing duty after his walk-off homer
Video Details
Kolten Wong after hitting a walk-off home run to win it for the St. Louis Cardinals: "I got three buckets thrown at me, so I'm doing a good job, I guess."
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices